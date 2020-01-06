Antonio Brown has been quite the newsmaker these past few months and as we head into 2020, it doesn't seem like that's going to change. This past weekend, Brown was enjoying the NFL playoffs from the comfort of his home, just like the rest of his fans were. In the past twelve months, Brown has played for three different teams, including the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers and Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention, last weekend. Meanwhile, the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans, 20-13.

The playoffs were even more bittersweet for AB as both the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints lost. Of course, AB tried out for the Saints a couple of weeks ago and last year, there was an early report that said the Steelers had traded Brown to the Bills. These losses lead some to theorize that AB has put a curse on his former teams. Clearly Brown was a fan of these theories as he shared them on social media.

It remains to be seen whether or not AB will ever get back into the NFL. The league is still investigating him for allegations of sexual assault and they don't seem to be in any rush to come to a conclusion. Brown has been very vocal on social media which could act as a deterrent from getting back on the field. Either way, AB has provided lots of entertainment these past few months and we're sure he'll be a lot more vocal as free agency approaches.