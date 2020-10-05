Anthony Davis has played like an NBA Finals MVP type player throughout the postseason. In the first two games of the NBA Finals, Davis was simply monstrous out on the court. In Game 3, however, Davis had his worst game of the playoffs as he only mustered 15 points and got into some foul trouble early. It was certainly a disappointing night for a player who is instrumental in the Lakers' success.

Immediately following the game, Davis spoke about his poor outing and how he knows he will be back to his usual self in the next game. AD was adamant that the fouls were what ultimately helped add to his lack of rhythm throughout the match and that it's something he will seek to correct in the next game.

“Just silly turnovers. I had 4 (in the first).” Davis said. “Offensive fouls. Miscommunication on some passes. We just have to be better overall. We didn’t defend at all tonight.”

Moving forward, Game 4 will take place on Tuesday night and it will be a must-win for both teams. The Lakers don't want to have the series all tied up, while the Heat are most certainly finished if they end up down 3-1.

