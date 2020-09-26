Anthony Davis was clearly unhappy during his final season with the New Orleans Pelicans, as reports surfaced that he wanted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers. Eventually, that's exactly what happened as the Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram just to acquire him. In the end, this trade worked out in the Lakers' favor as David has been exceptional. Now, the Lakers are one win away from the NBA Finals, and much of it is all thanks to the hard work of AD and LeBron James.

During a media scrum in the bubble recently, Davis talked about his trade to the Lakers and just how excited he was for the opportunity. In fact, Davis said he immediately reached out to Rajon Rondo because he wanted him to come back for another season.

“He was the first person I called. I told him that I wanted him to come back because I knew how much I excel with him and how much of a leader he is and his mindset on the floor and his will to win," Davis said.

Rondo and Davis displayed great chemistry during their time in NOLA and that chemistry was apparent when Rondo gave AD the pass on a game-winning three-point shot in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Needless to say, the Lakers must be happy to have these two on the roster.