LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the biggest dynamic duo in the league this season their play has propelled the team to a 12-2 record. The Los Angeles Lakers look poised to win the championship this season and fans are excited to see what they're able to do down the stretch. While LeBron was on the team last season, this is Davis' first stint with the squad and so far, he's enjoying it quite a bit.

His chemistry with LeBron wasn't a given from the start but they've been quite the pair so far. In a recent interview, Davis spoke about his relationship with LeBron and what makes him stand out from other teammates he's had.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“It’s really how selfless he is,” Davis said to Bill Difilppo of Uproxx. “Bron really wants to get other guys involved, he don’t really take that many shots unless he has to — sometimes, he takes one or two shots in a whole quarter, trying to get other guys involved. You don’t really see that … you see it when you’re not on the team, but to be in it and to see that he really cares about his teammates and wants everyone to be better around him, it’s something that definitely surprised me.”

As we head into the deeper portion of the season, it will be interesting to see if these two can keep up their pace. There are some big expectations for both of them and if they live up to it, they'll go down as one of the best duos ever.