Twenty-two teams are currently in Orlando, Florida where they are participating in the NBA bubble. This is the first concept of its kind, as the NBA tries to finish out the season without exposing players to the Coronavirus. So far, the Bubble has worked quite well as not a single player has been diagnosed with the virus. Now, scrimmages are being played as a lead up to the official reboot of the season which is set to go down on Thursday, July 30th.

The team many are excited to see is the Los Angeles Lakers who have as good of a shot as anyone to go out and win the NBA title. Today, the team is taking on the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage and according to report Tania Ganguli, Anthony Davis is already out of the game, and won't return.

Based on Ganguli's account of the situation, Davis was poked in the eye and decided to leave the game as a precaution. At this point, there is no update on his condition although all signs point to this being a proactive move from the team. Considering today is only a scrimmage, there is no point rushing him back into the lineup.

Stay tuned for updates on the Lakers as we will be sure to bring them to you.