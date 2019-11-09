The "Has Fallen" series isn't done yet. Deadline is reporting that the action film series starring Gerard Butler as secret service agent Mike Banning has more movies on the way; there are even local-language tv spin-offs in the plans.

Alan Siegel, the president and CEO of Alan Siegel Entertainment says a fourth, fifth and sixth entry in the series are in the works. The company plans to sell IP rights to international television, giving local actors a chance to star in tv spinoffs and possibly appear in the feature films. “If we do it in India, the star of that could come into Angel Has Fallen 4. It could be a symbiotic relationship,” he said

Speaking at a panel during the American Film Market’s finance conference, Jeffrey Greenstein, President at Millennium Media, explained the decision to tackle a more character-driven narrative.

"We looked at each other on the third one and we thought we couldn’t just blow up another city,” said Greenstein.

“This time. Maybe next one we will,” added Siegel

Greenstein also spoke about the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon impacting indie films saying, “The numbers that Netflix, Amazon, Disney are able to offer are substantially higher than anyone can on the independent market,” he said. “Talent might have one slot a year where they can do an independent film, and they might want to go on holiday.”