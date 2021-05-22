Andrew Yang struggled to name a single song by Jay-Z.
Andrew Yang struggled to name a Jay-Z song after claiming that he frequently listens to the rapper. Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh interviewed the mayoral candidate for New York City for her new Showtime series.
“I listened to a lot of hip-hop during like the 90s and 2000s,” Yang said when asked what he’s been “vibing to” lately. He clarified that he likes Jay-Z and Nas in particular.
“What’s your favorite Jay-Z song?” she asks. “I mean, he’s a New Yorker.”
"Yes,” Yang replies before taking a long pause. “What is my favorite Jay-Z song?”
After more pause, the clip ends without an answer from Yang.
David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
Comedian Seth Rogen commented on the video on Twitter writing, "I feel like he was literally asking someone else to tell him what his fav J song is."
Yang's gaffe is reminiscent of Vice President Kamala Harris' opinion on who the best rapper alive is. When asked during the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, Harris answered Tupac. When informed that the legendary rapper is dead, she responded: "I mean, there's so many. I mean -- there are some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane."
