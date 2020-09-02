mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anderson .Paak Joins India Shawn On Groovy New Single "Movin' On"

Aron A.
September 01, 2020 21:13
India Shawn & Anderson .Paak team up for a feel-good anthem.


India Shawn has had fans at the edge of their seats waiting for her next project. It's been five years since the release of her last EP, and even though she's released several songs since then, a full body of work is just what we need during these times. This week, she returned with her latest single, "Movin' On" ft. Anderson .Paak. Fueled with the glowing feels of the summer, India Shawn's soothing vocals glaze the funky instrumentation while Anderson .Paak delivers a swagful verse teetering more towards his rapper tip.  .Paak's contributions extend beyond his verse as he also made his directorial debut with the official music video. You can check that out below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from India Shawn.

Quotable Lyrics
Sometimes when I think what we could've been
Hopin' and dreamin', we'll get back in again
Festival season, we thought it'd never end
Foldin' your hands, hoes in my plans

India Shawn
