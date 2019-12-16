mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Amir Obe Returns With New Song "Silver Lining"

Kevin Goddard
December 16, 2019 16:57
115 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Silver Lining
Amir Obe

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to new Amir Obe "Silver Lining."


It’s been a hot minute since we last heard from Amir Obe. With exception to a collab with K. Roosevelt, the last time the Michigan rapper impacted our site was last year with the song “Famous,” but thankfully that drought ends here today. With little warning, the artist formerly knows as Phreshy Duzit decides to return to the scene and share his new song “Silver Lining.”

The song surfaces following a recent breakup from his girlfriend. “My girl cut me off today so I felt the need to share this. :)” Amir wrote along with the release.

Take a listen to the J.LBS & Nylz-produced record and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Scrollin' through the phone, keepin' tabs on you
Kill 'em with success, make a bag for you
Losin' all the feelings that I had for you
Losin' all the feelings that I had for you
Whole crowd calling 'bout the break up

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  115
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Amir Obe
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Amir Obe Returns With New Song "Silver Lining"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject