Amir Obe Returns With New Song "Silver Lining"

It’s been a hot minute since we last heard from Amir Obe. With exception to a collab with K. Roosevelt, the last time the Michigan rapper impacted our site was last year with the song “Famous,” but thankfully that drought ends here today. With little warning, the artist formerly knows as Phreshy Duzit decides to return to the scene and share his new song “Silver Lining.”

The song surfaces following a recent breakup from his girlfriend. “My girl cut me off today so I felt the need to share this. :)” Amir wrote along with the release.

Take a listen to the J.LBS & Nylz-produced record and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Scrollin' through the phone, keepin' tabs on you

Kill 'em with success, make a bag for you

Losin' all the feelings that I had for you

Whole crowd calling 'bout the break up