Amir Obe Quietly Released "Poetry"

Amir Obe apparently debuted something that is just a rough draft, or "ideas" as he put in the Soundcloud description the other day, and we totally missed it, so here we are, two days late. Better late than never though.

The singer-slash-rapper has clearly been working on new music during the Coronavirus lockdown, and "Poetry" is the result. The record is produced by Haze Banga, which is also actually an appropriate description of the song that enters subtle banger territory while maintaining some r'n'b elements and quirky bubbly noises. The production eventually breaks down into something entirely different to close out the song.

Amir Obe has a tendency to be a low-key artist. We haven't shared any music from him since December's "Silver Lining" single, while his last proper project release is even older-- stemming back to November 2018, with Can't Be A ____ Here: Chapter 3.

Hopefully "Poetry" is a sign of a new project to come from the Detroit native. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

In the meantime, stream "Poetry" and let us know what you think of Amir.

Quotable Lyrics

I just took a Xan for the first time

Hit me 3 AM that's thirst time

I'ma come clean, it's do my dirt time

Lonely ass waiting for a reply