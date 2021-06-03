Amazon Officially Announces Prime Day Dates

Amazon has announced their next long-awaited Amazon Prime Day, which will take place June 21st and 22nd. The day (or days) features the best prices ~ever available~ until the next big shopping day, that is, Black Friday. With no waiting in line or fighting involved to get these plentiful deals, Amazon Prime day is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to deal hunters and introverts worldwide.

Edward Smith/Getty Images

In previous years, buyers have been able to snag deals on everyday household items such as blenders, vacuums, and kitchen appliances. Tech deals for speakers, laptops, tablets, and even Apple products are also standard practice for Prime Day. The only catch is that this event is only available to those who have an Amazon Prime subscription.

If you don’t want to subscribe to Prime, competing retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are sure to have their own saving events to compete with the site.

The deals are coming, so it's time to make sure your card is nearby. Stay tuned for more details on this momentous occasion as we usher in June.