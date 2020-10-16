Alley Boy Makes An Impression With "Poppyseeds"

HNHH is pleased to premiere the brand new visuals for Alley Boy's "Poppyseeds," the latest single from the Atlanta rapper.

You can't stop Alley Boy's hustle, even if you wanted to. "I can’t stop making music," he explains, upon the arrival hus new single "Poppyseeds," which arrives alongside some new visuals premiered on HNHH. "I love this shit. I got all kinda songs I never released and new music I’m still making. 'Poppyseeds' is just 1 of many. My fans be pressing me for more music too. I used to let the haters fuck wit me a lil bit. Not no more tho. I'ma feed my fans and the streets. Errbody eats B!”

With his upcoming album The Code set to drop in December, not to mention his Purgatory 2 in the recording stages, the Atlanta rapper is looking to leave a lasting impression as the year winds down. In that regard, "Poppyseeds" is a welcome addition to his catalog, with visuals that exude the presence a man called "The Duct Tape Don" is expected to have. Opting to keep the clip simple, Alley Boy spits bars alongside a female companion, both of whom take turns flaunting a few money stacks as a reminder. Check it out for yourself now, and keep an eye out for a few of the upcoming releases Alley Boy has planned out.