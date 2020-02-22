Allen Iverson and Reebok have done a tremendous job reviving some of his most beloved signature sneakers, ranging from the Reebok Question to the Answer IVs and Answer Vs. Next up for the Iverson retros is the "Origins" Reebok Question Mid which pulls inspiration fro A.I.'s alma mater, the Georgetown Hoyas.

As you'd expect from a Hoyas-themed sneaker, the kicks stick with a super clean navy and grey motif, featuring a blue tumbled leather construction highlighted by grey suede detailing on the toe. Hits of grey can also be found on the Reebok branding, eyelets and outsole, as well as the "3" detailing on the heel.

The Question Mid, priced at $150, will be available at retailers such as Foot Locker on February 28th, alongside a special "Bethel" Answer V ($140) inspired by Iverson's high school. Continue scrolling for the official photos of both colorways.

