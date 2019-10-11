Reebok is re-releasing Allen Iverson's Reebok Question Mid in a unique "Double Cross" colorway, combining elements of two of the OG colorways that A.I wore during his rookie campaign. The "Double Cross," which nods to A.I's signature move that many of the game's greats have fallen victim to, comes equipped with a white leather upper along with mismatched red and blue detailing throughout the iconic silhouette.

The kicks, priced at $150, will initially release this Friday, October 11 in-store at select UBIQ, Undefeated, Foot Locker (34th Street & Washington Heights) and Champs Sports (Times Square) locations.

A worldwide drop will take place on October 23, and the kicks can be found at Reebok.com as well as the Foot Locker family of brands, including: Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Eastbay.com.

In celebration of the launch, Reebok has also announced "Crossover U," an all-day workshop series led by five contemporary creatives, which will take place in New York City on October 25. Each workshop will explore Iverson’s influence on culture, style and creativity via experiential education.

Individual workshop enrollment, selected on a first come, first serve basis, will be open to the public from October 10 - October 17 via Reebok.com/US/Crossover_U.

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok