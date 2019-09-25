Allen Iverson and Reebok are apparently cooking up more Question and Answer V colorways, including a special edition white and yellow Reebok Question originally worn by Kobe Bryant.

Iverson posted a number of photos inside Reebok HQ on Tuesday night, showcasing a plethora of Questions and Answer Vs, both new and old. Among the kicks he highlighted was the "Sneaker Free Agency" Reebok Question, which mirrors the pair that Kobe laced up before he officially signed with Nike.

AI also teased an Answer V that pays homage to Bethel High School, and a mismatched pair of Questions that nods to the two OG colorways that he wore during his Rookie of the Year campaign with the Sixers.

It remains to be seen how many of these Questions and Answer Vs will be releasing, but Iverson fans certainly have plenty to look forward to in the near future.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below to check out some of the other Reebok Question and Answer Vs in the vault.