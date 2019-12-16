Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid is returning to detailers this Holiday season in an all-new “Heart Over Hype” colorway, celebrating those who follow A.I’s footsteps by prioritizing energy, passion and determination over flash.

The special edition kicks were first introduced today in a film starring Sixers’ shooting guard Josh Richardson, as he learns about the culture of his new team’s city; one that reflects those same values of grit and hard work embodied by Iverson.

The “Heart Over Hype” Questions feature bold red and black colors that are meant to signify Iverson’s mentality. According to Reebok, this release is the first silhouette within the brand’s “Heart of Hustle” series that will highlight specific aspects of The Answer’s personal life.

Priced at $150, you can cop the Reebok Question Mid “Heart Over Hype” starting next Monday, December 23 via Reebok.com, as well as the Foot Locker family of brands such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Eastbay.com. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the upcoming release.

