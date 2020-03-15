ALLBLACK Says "Thanks, But Don't" To 2Pac Comparisons On "The Goal Line"

ALLBLACK is one of the standout players in the current wave of West Coast rap, and the hype becomes quite clear when listening to his latest banger titled "The Goal Line."



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Oakland-bred emcee raps fast within the three minutes it takes to bump "The Goal Line" in its entirety, but his wordplay is clever enough to make you run it back a few times to catch a few of his references. His metaphor of grinding so hard that he cries out songs in the vain of old school Mary J Blige jams is just as funny as it is dope, and even his line about brushing off comparisons to West Coast rap icon Tupac because "Pac was out here showing love and Pac still got got" is thought-provoking even if a bit controversial.

Listen to "The Goal Line" by ALLBLACK below and let us know what you think of this track down in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna win so bad, I start reading the dictionary

I wanna win so bad, I cry out songs like OG Mary

I wanna win so bad, I sleep inside my car a lot

I know these n***as hating, so I keep that switch blade in the clock

I almost let some f*ck n***as trick me out my spot

Mad because I got a knot and all my records hot

They out here calling me Tupac, I told them 'Thanks, but don't'

Cause Pac was out here showing love and Pac still got got