mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AlienEmoji Grabs Lil Computer Juice for "Balenciaga"

Breanna Chianne
December 13, 2019 14:22
199 Views
50
1
VeloursVelours
Velours

Balenciaga
AlienEmoji Feat. Lil Computer Juice

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

AlienEmoji hits us with another banger, "Balenciaga," featuring Lil Computer Juice.


AlienEmoji has graced us with a new track we can all vibe to, getting a little experimental in his production vibes and opting for a more high-pitched approach than usual. After a string of local performances, the young artist follows up "Maybach" with his latest single "Balenciaga," which is about exactly what you would imagine. We were definitely also happy to have Lil Computer Juice throw some bars on it as well. 

If you want to know how AlienEmoji rolls, it's always all-designer-everything. But not just any designer. This hot new drop is an obvious ode to Balenciaga. The Canadian rapper rhymes about balling hard and taking no prisoners. It's a non-stop grind to the top, but one thing's for sure, he's not messing up his Balenciaga.

Check out "Balenciaga" below on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

Said I'm gonna die in my Balenciaga
And I wanna fly in my Balenciaga
Balenciaga
I'm rocking Balenciaga
That Balenciaga, that Balenciaga

AlienEmoji Lil Computer Juice montreal velours
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS AlienEmoji Grabs Lil Computer Juice for "Balenciaga"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject