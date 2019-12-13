AlienEmoji Grabs Lil Computer Juice for "Balenciaga"

AlienEmoji has graced us with a new track we can all vibe to, getting a little experimental in his production vibes and opting for a more high-pitched approach than usual. After a string of local performances, the young artist follows up "Maybach" with his latest single "Balenciaga," which is about exactly what you would imagine. We were definitely also happy to have Lil Computer Juice throw some bars on it as well.

If you want to know how AlienEmoji rolls, it's always all-designer-everything. But not just any designer. This hot new drop is an obvious ode to Balenciaga. The Canadian rapper rhymes about balling hard and taking no prisoners. It's a non-stop grind to the top, but one thing's for sure, he's not messing up his Balenciaga.

Check out "Balenciaga" below on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

Said I'm gonna die in my Balenciaga

And I wanna fly in my Balenciaga

Balenciaga

I'm rocking Balenciaga

That Balenciaga, that Balenciaga