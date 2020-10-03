Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers did what everyone expected them to do, as they took advantage of the injured Miami Heat and won Game 2 of the NBA Finals. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Lakers are going to win this title, although don't tell them that. This Lakers team is locked in and they know their lead can evaporate if they give the Heat any sort of space to do damage.

Players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have stressed the teams need to continue playing at an elite level, and now, Alex Caruso is delivering those same sentiments. While speaking to the media after the last game, Caruso noted that the Lakers have absolutely no reason to celebrate.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Until we win four games, we haven’t accomplished our goal,” Caruso said. “It’s been over a year together and we’ve talked about the same goal from Day One. We’re still here chasing that same goal. Until we get four wins, we’re staying hungry.”

With this mindset, the Lakers are certainly in control of the series, and barring any sort of epic collapse, it really feels like this series is over. However, we are in 2020 and stranger things have happened.

[Via]