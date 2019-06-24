The Air Jordan 9 is one of those Jordan silhouettes that doesn't get a lot of love because it was released when Michael Jordan was no longer playing basketball. This model was during the baseball phase of MJ's storied career and fans never really got to see him wear the shoe for a full season. Because of this, the model has floundered at times even though there have been plenty of great colorways to choose from. As we head into the late stages of 2019, rumors are starting to circulate regarding Jumpman's 2020 lineup and a brand new Air Jordan 9 has been a part of those rumors.

Yesterday, @zsneakerheadz shared a photo on Instagram of a Photoshop mock-up done by House of Heat. The photo shoes a "Racer Blue" colorway of the Air Jordan 9 which seems like it will be more of a "Royal" model. The upper is mostly black, while a huge injection of royal blue can be found along the midsole and the back heel.

The post states that the shoe will be released in January of 2020 although none of this information is official. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.