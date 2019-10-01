Perhaps one of the most underrated Jordan models of all-time is the Air Jordan 9 and that's mostly because Michael Jordan never got to play in it. Regardless, there have been some pretty incredible colorways of the shoe over the years and in 2019, Jumpman has pulled through with this phenomenal "Gym Red" model which can be seen below.

Over the weekend, Nike dropped the official images for these and they make the shoe look pretty sleek. The upper is mostly comprised of white patent leather whole red patent leather makes its way onto the midsole and back heel. The colorway is perfect for all of the Chicago Bulls fans out there and if you're looking for some good kicks this Fall, these would be a great addition to your collection.

These are set to release on Saturday, October 5th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they are a skip.

Image via Nike

