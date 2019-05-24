Jordan Brand has been bringing some classic PE's to the public as of late with the latest one being from Ray Allen's early days in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks. In 2002, Allen had two Air Jordan 7 PEs with one of them being re-imagined in the sneaker found below. The shoe is being dubbed the Air Jordan 7 "Ray Allen" and is a blast from the past that will surely ignite some nostalgia in those who are looking to cop.

The shoe is covered in black suede white hints of purple and green make their way throughout the tongue and the cuff. Meanwhile, purple and silver are sprinkled throughout the midsole with a purple Jumpman logo appearing near the top of the cuff on the outside. The insole is purple with Ray Allen's signature and jump shooting stance found inside.

This sneaker is slated to drop on Saturday, June 1st for $190 USD and you can check out the store list below, courtesy of Sneaker News.

