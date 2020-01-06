Well before Michael Jordan's acting debut in Space Jam, the superstar basketball player was linking up with Looney Tunes staple Bugs Bunny for a colorful version of the Air Jordan 7. The Jordan 7 "Hare" remains one of the most iconic sneakers of the 1990s and fans have been asking for an update on the classic shoe. In 2020, it appears as though Jumpman will be answering that demand with an Air Jordan 6 that will follow the exact same template of the 7.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker inside, @zsneakerheadz, we now have a first look at the shoe and what it will look like in person. As you can see, the upper is made of white leather while red and green highlights are placed on the midsole and outsole. From there, the tongue will feature multiple colors that help create the nostalgic 90s feel. If you're an OG sneakerhead, this colorway is incredibly dope and will prove to be a must-cop when these drop in a few months from now.

For now, it appears as though these will be dropping on April 8th of 2020 for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on these as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.