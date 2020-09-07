One of the best Jumpman sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 6. Of course, this is the sneaker Michael Jordan won his first-ever NBA title in. For this reason, the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" has quickly become one of the most popular colorways in Jordan Brand history, and whenever it comes out as a retro, the fans go crazy. Oddly enough, the Jordan 6 has a very limited range of colorways compared to its peers, however, Jumpman is looking to change that as over the past few years, they have brought forth new offerings.

In 2021, this especially seems to be the case as there have been plenty of teasers to go around. The latest of these teasers involves the Air Jordan 6 "Electric Green," as presented by the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, this shoe has the same color blocking as the "Infrared" model, except for the fact that the red is replaced with some bright neon green hues. Overall, it's a flashy look that could appeal to those who need some green in their lives.

For those looking to purchase these, they will be available as of next year on June 5th. This information will surely change so stay tuned for updates as will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.