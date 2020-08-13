When Michael Jordan won his first-ever NBA title all the way back in 1991, he did so while wearing a pair of Air Jordan 6s. The exact colorway he was wearing was called "Infrared" and is still extremely popular, to this day. For close to 30 years now, Jordan Brand has continuously brought out new colorways of the Jordan 6, as fans still fawn over the design. We have seen some great offerings that have even surpassed the OGs that fans know all too well.

Perhaps some of the best Air Jordan 6s have come from the Oregon Ducks sports program. Their numerous Air Jordan 6 PEs have excited fans and go for hundreds of dollars on the resale market. One of the dope colorways is called "Electric Green" and features the same color-blocking as the "Infrared" model but with green on the midsole as opposed to red. According to @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though this particular offering will be dropping in the Summer of next year, but without a hint of Oregon branding. Of course, the lack of branding means you can expect these to actually be obtainable, unlike a PE.

The official release date has yet to be revealed so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you, as they come along. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.