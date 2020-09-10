This entire year has been jam-packed with a plethora of sneaker releases, especially from the likes of Jordan Brand who manage to find a way to deliver, year after year. Their offerings have all been fairly successful, especially the various new Air Jordan 5 colorways and retros that have been released as a way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the shoe. Jumpman has made sure to bring out various other silhouettes this year, including the Air Jordan 6 which is about to drop in a new colorway designed for women.

The Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" is set to drop on Thursday, September 24th for $190 USD and as you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a unique look to it as it is covered in black and grey suede. Overall, the colorway itself is fairly lowkey and you certainly won't be remaining flashy with them. Instead, the shoe takes a much more stealthy approach which will appeal to people looking for something nice for the fall season.

With these dropping in exactly two weeks, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to report on any potential changes.

