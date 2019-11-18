Jordan Brand loves adding luxury materials to their shoes and with this latest edition of the Air Jordan 6, they are doing just that. This model for kids is being dubbed "Alligator" for the scaley details that can be found all throughout the upper.

The shoe has black, gold, and brown details throughout the midsole, tongue, and back heel, while the rest is white. Some adults may enjoy this specific colorway but for now, it's looking like only the kids will be getting their hands on this one, which isn't exactly a bad thing. The Air Jordan 6 is a silhouette that rarely gets grade school, exclusive models. One thing to note here is that the premium materials aren't exactly flashy, despite what you may think. The leather is looking smooth and will certainly look great on-feet once pairs start making their way to store shelves.

According to Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 6 "Alligator" will be dropping on Saturday, November 30th for $140 USD so if your kid is in need of a new pair of shoes, these will definitely be a great, affordable pick-up.

Image via Sneaker News

