If you're a fan of Nike and Jordan Brand, then you have probably heard of the "What The" series. For the uninitiated, the "What The" sneakers typically contain multiple colorways combined into one shoe, creating a mismatched aesthetic that sneakerheads love. This motif makes the shoes a lot more collectible than other colorways and while they may not be as wearable, they're still incredibly hyped up. For the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, Jumpman came through with a "What The" model combining the 4 OG colorways. In 2020, Jordan Brand is doing the same for the Air Jordan 5 but with some more rare colorways.

The colorways in question are the "Shanghai," "Tokyo," "Bel-Air," "Laser," and 'Raging Bulls" offerings. Now, the official images have surfaced and as you can see, the entire shoe is incredibly colorful and will have that mismatched aesthetics that fans of the "What The" series know so well. If you are someone who loves the Air Jordan 5 and are into collecting colorful shoes, these are definitely a must-have for the collection.

This sneaker is set to release on November 7th although this is subject to change so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.