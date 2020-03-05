While some of you may not have been alive during this era, there is no denying that the 90s were a wild time for shoes. Geometric shapes and lots of colors were being pushed onto every sneaker. The 90s kicked off with the Air Jordan 5 which featured some interesting design elements that set the tone for the decade. This silhouette had three OG colorways including "Fire Red," "Grape," and "Black Metallic." Now, Jordan Brand is dropping a hybrid sneaker that features all three of these offerings.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have our best look yet at the sneaker. In the images below, you can see the black upper, red shark teeth, and purple and teal tongue. A red 23 is placed on the side panel while Nike Air branding is on the back heel. The latest detail to be found here is the inside of the tongue which lists of the three aforementioned colorways.

If you're looking to cop these, the rumored release date is May 16th with a price of $200 USD attached. This release date hasn't been locked in by Jordan Brand yet so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, be sure to let us know in the comments what you think of this sneaker and whether or not you plan on copping.