Fans of the Air Jordan 5 have been blessed all throughout 2020 thanks to the fact that it is the shoe's 30th anniversary. As a way to celebrate this fact, Jordan Brand has dropped plenty of new colorways, and as the year marches on, there will certainly be plenty more on the horizon. Needless to say, it is a phenomenal time to be a fan of this particular silhouette. This is especially true next month, as the Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" is slated to drop on August 15th for $200 USD.

Thanks to a recent post from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a much closer look at the shoe, which is a nod to the grey "Bel-Air" model from back in the early 2010s. As you can see, the shoe features some wild neon colors that will instantly provide you with some 90s nostalgia. Meanwhile, the upper of the sneaker is white which provides a clean base. Perhaps the biggest new detail here is the fact that the shoe will come with a spare pair of neon green laces that will add quite a bit of color to the overall look.

For now, the release date is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.