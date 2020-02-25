If you're a sneakerhead who has been paying attention to the game for a long time, then you know about the KAWS x Air Jordan 4 collab. For those who don't know, KAWS is an infamous street artist known for his interesting characters that are placed in various situations. KAWS has collaborated with a plethora of brands and the partnership with Jordan Brand has proven to be a successful venture. It all started with a grey colorway of the Air Jordan 4 and eventually, a black model was created.

According to @zsneakerheadz, a sample recently surfaced that depicts a familiar colorway. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the shoe has a black suede upper, a glow in the dark outsole, and gold accents on the lace holders and Jumpman logo on the tongue. For veteran Air Jordan 4 aficionados, you know that this resembles the "Royalty" colorway which dropped a few years ago.

There is no word on why this particular colorway never dropped although perhaps its resemblance to the "Royalty" model is a good reason why. Don't get us wrong, it's a nice shoe but we've seen something similar before.

What are your thoughts on this sample? Let us know in the comments, below.