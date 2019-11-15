When the Air Jordan 4 dropped for the first time in 1989, it became an instant hit amongst sneakerheads who were looking for a shoe that was perfect for both the court and the street. Over the years, the Air Jordan 4 has become one of the most preferred silhouettes in the Jordan Brand library, with tons of colorways setting it apart from other models.

The original four colorways are "Bred," "White Cement," "Fire Red," and "Military Blue." With the Air Jordan 4 "What The," Jordan Brand is mixing all four of these colorways into one. The shoe has been teased for quite some time but now, the official images have finally made it to the internet thanks to Nike. As you can see, all of the elements of the aforementioned OG colorways can be found here and it's looking pretty clean. In fact, this could very well be the best sneaker release of the year.

This sneaker is slated to drop on Saturday, November 23rd for $200 USD and will be available in sizes for the whole family. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these. Will you be copping?

Image via Nike

