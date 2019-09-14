This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 and to commemorate such an occasion, Jordan Brand has come through with a plethora of colorways for the shoe. Earlier this year, Jumpman came through with a re-release of the OG "Bred" colorway and now, they're coming with some heat for the ladies.

The colorway which can be found below is being called "Mushroom" and is perfect for those looking for a sneaker that matches the aesthetics of the fall. As far as materials go, the upper is made of suede which is dressed in a smooth "tan." From there, black accents make their way onto the tongue, laces, back heel, and midsole. The back heel tab features a black Jumpman logo which blends into the color scheme. Overall, it's a pretty unique colorway which will prove to be a big hit once it officially hits store shelves.

If you're planning on copping these, they will be available as of Thursday, September 19th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

