If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 4, then you probably know all about the "Black Cat" colorway which debuted back in 2006. The model is quite simple as it is covered in all-black materials. As far as colorways go, this is as simple as you can get just short of an all-white colorway. Regardless, fans have been waiting for this shoe to come back for a while now and in 2020, they will be getting their wish.

There have been numerous teasers regarding the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" and thanks to @hanzuying, we have our best look so far. In the images below, you can see the black suede that graces the upper of these clean kicks. A black Jumpman logo appears on the back while shiny black highlights are placed onto the midsole. Overall, it makes for a stealthy aesthetic that will certainly be a big hit next year.

If you're looking to cop these, they are rumored to drop on February 22nd of 2020 for $190 USD. This release date is subject to change so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest news.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this model and whether or not they are worth copping.