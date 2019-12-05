With 2020 on the horizon, a plethora of information is being released regarding some of next year's biggest sneaker releases. It seems like the vast majority of rumors are coming from Jordan Brand which makes a lot of sense when you consider just how many shoes they release in a given year. Sneakerheads love their Jordans and it doesn't seem like that's going to change anytime soon. Jumpman is well aware of the itch for some new colorways and retros so it's not surprising that's exactly what they have planned.

For months now, there have been teasers surrounding the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" and finally, we are getting some teasers of what the retro will look like. The last time this colorway released was all the way back in 2006 and fans have been clamoring for it ever since. As you can see from the images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the entire shoe is composed of black suede while a black metallic Jumpman logo is placed on the back heel. These are the best images we've seen so far and as of right now, this is shaping up to be a great release.

The rumored release date is February 22nd with a retail price of $190 USD. How do you feel about this colorway?