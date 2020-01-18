The iconic "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 is returning to retailers in the very, very near future. That much is true. The thing is, have been multiple different release dates floating around so you'll need to be on your toes over the next few weeks so you don't miss out.

According to Nike, the stealthy 4s will be available starting Wednesday, January 22 at 10am ET. The kicks are also slated to release at major retailers such as Foot Locker and Finish Line on that date as well, contrary to recent reports that the drop had been postponed until February.

Nike

The beloved 4s originally debuted in 2006 and became an instant classic thanks to its easily wearable "Black/Black-Light Graphite" color scheme. Judging from the official images that surfaced this week it looks like the kicks are returning OG form, featuring a smooth nubuck construction accompanied by grey detailing on the Jumpman/Flight logo on the tongue.

In addition to adult sizes priced at $190, the Black Cat 4s will also be available in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes for $140, $80 and $60, respectively. Check out the official photos below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike