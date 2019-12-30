Every year, Jordan Brand floods the market with some pretty incredible sneakers. Whether it be retros or new colorways, they are always coming through with something for everyone. In 2020, Jumpman is giving us a retro for a shoe that first debuted back in 2006. Of course, this sneaker is the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4. What makes this shoe unique is that it's an all-black Jordan. All-black Jordans are pretty rare so it only makes sense that the "Black Cat" was such a huge hit.

Originally, this model was supposed to come out on February 22nd of 2020 but according to Sole Collector, the release has been moved up to January 25th. This information comes via Eastbay's release calendar. As you can see from the images below, the 2020 version maintains its all-black suede upper. Every facet of the shoe down to the Jumpman logo on the back is made with black materials. It might not be the flashiest shoe, but if you're looking for stealthy, lowkey shoes to add to your collection, these are perfect.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. Be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring you all of the latest info.