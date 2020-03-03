When the Nike Air Max z95 dropped back in, you guessed it, 1995, the sneaker came in an OG colorway that immediately became a classic. Of course, I'm talking about the "Neon" offering. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this sneaker, Jordan Brand is taking a crack at the "Neon" aesthetic by transplanting it onto the Air Jordan 4. Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous teasers for the shoe which depict a sneaker with multiple shades of grey suede and neon yellow accents throughout.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now know what the packaging will look like. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the box is mostly black but there is some grey on the end. From there, we have a Jumpman logo in the middle while the world "Flight" is written in neon yellow underneath. Overall, it's the perfect companion piece to the shoe and if you're a collector, you can't help but be excited about these.

The Air Jordan 4 "Air Max 95" is set to release on Saturday, March 21st in adult and grade school sizes for $225 and $160 USD, respectively. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the shoe and whether or not you plan on copping.