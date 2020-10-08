Jordan Brand has been rolling out the Air Jordan 35 as of late, and fans are excited to get their hands on new pairs and acquiree some dope colorways. Every new Jordan silhouette seems to bring forth some type of innovation, and this is especially true with the Jordan 35. Over the next few weeks, Jumpman will be showing off new offerings, although most recently, they revealed the official images to the "Warrior" colorway which features that Black and Red aesthetic sneakerheads love.

What makes this sneaker particularly interesting is the fact that it was designed for Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards. As you can see, on the tongue of the sneaker, there is Kanji-inspired samurai logo. This is due to the fact that Hachimura comes from Japan, and the logo helps pay homage to his family's history. With all of these elements combined, we get a shoe that tells a cohesive story, which makes it that much better.

If you are interested in picking these up, you will be able to do so as of October 21st for $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

