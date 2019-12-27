One of the biggest sneaker releases of the entire year was the Air Jordan 34 which has been worn by the likes of Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic. The latest Air Jordan sneaker has been intriguing sneakerheads with its interesting new design and as we head into 2020, Jumpman is dead set on giving us new colorways. With Chinese New Year on the horizon, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand is looking to give this latest silhouette a colorway that matches the holiday.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is mostly white and black. The upper is predominantly white and features the same pattern that can be found on the Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year." Little flashes of pink are placed on the back heel and insole in order to provide just a bit more color. Overall, it's yet another solid CNY colorway that will intrigue those in the market for some new hoop shoes.

According to Sneaker News, these are dropping on Thursday, January 2nd for $180 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

