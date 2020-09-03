If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 3, then you would know that the last few years have been quite generous to you as numerous new colorways have made their way to the market. In 2018, there was a massive influx of Jordan 3 colorways, including the retro of the iconic "Black Cement" colorway. 2020 has brought forth quite a few Jordan 3 color schemes, including the yet to be released "Varsity Royal" which is the perfect model for those who love the color blue.

As you can see from the official photos below, the sneaker is covered in blue leather while elephant print is found on the toe box and back heel. There are also some black and grey highlights to help add contrast to the overall look of the shoe. This is certainly one of the sharpest Jordan 3 colorways you will find although unfortunately, it has received numerous delays over the past few months.

Now, however, the shoe is being given an official release date of October 10th. The retail price will be $190 USD which is the standard for Jordan 3s. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

