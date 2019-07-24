Jordan Brand has been having an incredible 2019 and as the year marches on, it looks as though they'll be coming with even more fire kicks. One of the next big releases of the year is happening this Saturday, July 27th as the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" is coming out. The shoe pays homage to Tinker Hatfield and his original sketch of the classic Jordan Brand silhouette.

The shoe is particularly interesting as it has a silver reflective Nike swoosh and tongue, while the rest of the sneaker is made of black suede and elephant print hits on the toe box and the back heel. It looks as though this release will have some high-quality materials and fans are excited to get their hands on it.

If you're looking to get this classic-looking sneaker, you'll be able to do so for $200 USD on Saturday but be prepared for them to be somewhat limited. According to Sneaker News, you'll be able to get these on the SNKRS App at 10 A.M, Saturday. They will also be available at Finishline and Eastbay as of 10 A.M. but as you can tell, this doesn't leave too many options so be prepared to catch some Ls.