Back in 2018, Jordan Brand blessed sneakerheads in South Korea with the Air Jordan 3 "Seoul." The shoe featured a white leather upper with blue and red highlights which matched the country's flag. There was even Korean writing on the inside of the tongue, as well as the South Korean flag's logo on the outside of the tongue. These elements came together to form a pretty fun sneaker that eluded many of the sneakerheads who were unable to cop a pair since they were from North America.

Now, it appears the shoe will be dropping again in women's sizes, although it will only be done in Seoul, once again. This information comes courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, who typically always gets these things right. In fact, they are reporting that the shoe will be coming out on October 12th and that an event will be held on October 5th, which will determine who gets to purchase a pair of the coveted Air Jordan 3.

Since North America will not be included in these festivities, we're sure some of you might be disappointed. However, with more pairs on the market, you could see a decrease in after-market prices, which would certainly be helpful for some.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.