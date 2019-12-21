One of the most iconic Michael Jordan silhouettes of all-time is the Air Jordan 3, mostly because it is the shoe that kept him with the brand. This was the first Jordan Brand sneaker that Tinker Hatfield ever got to design and it stands the test of time as one of the best shoes ever made. There are a ton of colorways of this sneaker and as we head into 2020, it seems as though even more models are on the way.

The latest colorway is being shown off by Instagram user @miaminites and based on the post below, it will actually be a kid's colorway. As you can see, the show has some vibrant purple and pink hues while the majority of the upper is white leather. The Jumpman logo on the tongue and back heel is orange which creates an interesting contrast. It's quite clear that this colorway is meant for kids so if you don't see the appeal, that's probably why.

For now, it seems like this shoe will be dropping on January 4th of 2020 for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping and whether or not this is fire for the young one in your life.