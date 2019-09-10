A while back, Jordan Brand put the Air Jordan 3 in their vault which effectively put a hold on any new colorways from being released to the public. Just a few years ago, Jumpman knew they needed to take the shoe out of their vault and ended up dropping some brand new iterations of the shoe. Now, in 2019, the Air Jordan 3 continues to get tremendous love in the form of some new colorways. New York Knicks fans will be happy to know that their team is the inspiration for this latest Jordan 3 model.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe perfectly encapsulates the Knicks' white home jerseys. The majority of the upper is covered in white leather while blue and orange highlights are found throughout. There are also elephant print patches on the toe box and back heel, which is characteristic of the Jordan 3.

If you're planning on copping these, they will be available as of Saturday, September 14th for $190 USD. They will also be dropping in grade school sizes for $140 USD.

Let us know in the comments below if these are a must-cop or a skip for now.

Image via Nike

