Over the years, Jordan Brand has done a lot to try and change up some of their most iconic sneakers. Just like everything, you need to spice up your product once in a while if you want to keep people engaged. This has been especially true with the Air Jordan 3, which has a ton of historical value considering it was the first Jordan shoe designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield helped Jordan stay with Nike thanks to this particular design and throughout the decades, sneakerheads have continued to proclaim it as one of the best shoes ever made.

The latest colorway of the shoe is dropping this month and will be called the "Denim Fire Red." There is a good reason for this nomenclature as it takes the "Fire Red" offering everyone knows and loves, but adds an interesting denim twist. Denim is placed on the elephant print hits near the back heel and toe box, all while the upper is white with red highlights throughout. In the images below, you can see what this sneaker is going to look like on-foot, and so far, so good.

If you plan on buying these, they will be releasing on August 27th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.