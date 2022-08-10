Despite being the follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 2 has never received its proper respect. Some feel like it is a weak entry in the Jordan Brand library, while others believe the exact opposite. Either way, there is no denying that this shoe is experiencing a resurgence right now, and Jumpman is doing everything it can to capitalize on the moment.

For instance, Jordan Brand is planning to drop a retro of the infamous Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" model. They are already doing a "Chicago" retro for the Air Jordan 1, so why not do it on the AJ2 as well? In the images down below, you can see how the shoe has a white leather upper, all while the other elements are mostly black and red. It's the iconic "Chicago" look that fans already know and love, so you can be sure these will be a popular buy come release day.

This is a shoe that was originally going to drop in October of this year, but now, it is being stated by @zsneakerheadz that this model will actually come out closer to the end of the year, on December 30th. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world.



