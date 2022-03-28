While it may not be as respected as some of its contemporaries, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 2 is a phenomenal sneaker. This is a shoe that has been around since the mid to late 80s, and there have been plenty of colorways to make their way to the market. Of course, the most popular colorway is the "Chicago" model, as is the case for most Jumpman sneakers.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this model will actually be returning in 2022, in its OG form. In the photos below, you can see that the shoe is mostly covered in white leather, all while red and black highlights are placed throughout. The model dropping later this year will include the OG packaging, so if you are a Jumpman historian, you are most definitely going to love this upcoming release.

As it stands, this sneaker is believed to be dropping on October 22nd of this year for a price of $200 USD. The exact details are not currently known yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



