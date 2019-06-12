Michael Jordan is a big fan of cars and motorsports so it's no surprise that one of the most popular colorways of the Air Jordan 14 is the all-red "Ferrari" model. While that version of the shoe is a few years old at this point, Jordan Brand is looking to get back to the glory days of that colorway with the "Reverse Ferrari" model.

Instead of an all-black shoe with red highlights, Jumpman is opting for an all-yellow leather upper which is another classic colorway one might find on the Italian sports car. As for the rest of the shoe, the midsole has black and silver highlights which makes that part of the sneaker look like wheels and rims.

These new photos from @hanzuying show off what the shoe will look like on-foot and so far, it looks exceptionally clean. According to the post below, it seems as though these kicks are slated for a Saturday, June 22nd release date with the retail price set at $200 USD.

Will you be copping or are these an easy skip for now?