While it may not be the most popular Jordan Brand silhouette, there is something to say about the unique design of the Air Jordan 14 and some of the iconic colorways it has seen over the years. One of those models is the all-red "Ferrari" colorway which to this day is still one of the best versions of any Air Jordan sneaker on the market. Now, years later, it seems as though Jordan Brand is bringing the "Ferrari" aesthetic back to the Air Jordan 14 except this time, it will be referred to as the "Reverse Ferrari" model.

Thanks to some detailed photos courtesy of @Hanzuying, we now have a better idea of what this sneaker will look like once it's released. As you can tell from the post below, the sneaker has a yellow leather upper with silver and black highlights on the midsole. The tongue itself is black, while a yellow Jumpman logo can be found on the side. There is also a black Jumpman on the toe box just below the laces.

There is no official release date for this shoe just yet although it is believed that it will cost $220 USD.